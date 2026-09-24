How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 9/24/2026

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Stocks on a suddenly shaky Wall Street ended the day roughly back where they started after whipping through a couple reversals.

The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged Thursday following several turns between losses and gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite was basically flat.

Stocks have slowed their rally since the S&P 500 climbed to the brink of its all-time high earlier this week as pressure from the bond market has cranked higher. Treasury yields swiveled along with oil prices before ultimately rising by the end of the day.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 1.90 points, or less than 0.1%, to 7,704.13.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 161.61 points, or 0.3%, to 51,349.98.

The Nasdaq composite rose 3.34 points, or less than 0.1%, to 26,939.37.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 3.09 points, or 0.1%, to 2,835.57.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 53.63 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is down 332.66 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 416.83 points, or 1.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 24.82 points, or 0.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 858.63 points, or 12.5%.

The Dow is up 3,286.69 points, or 6.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,697.38 points, or 15.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 353.67 points, or 14.2%.

The Associated Press