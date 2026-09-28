Malaysians’ efforts to elevate durian industry, in photos

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia is pushing to take durian, whose powerful smell delights its lovers and repels its haters, beyond roadside stalls and family orchards and convince fans of the spiky fruit that its varieties are worth seeking out.

At the Kuala Lumpur Durian Experience Centre near the landmark Petronas Twin Towers, visitors venture into a replica durian orchard to discover the fruit’s culture and history. In another room, a theater show draws laughter. Downstairs, visitors enjoy durian platters and egg tarts crafted from the pungent fruit.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

By VINCENT THIAN

Associated Press