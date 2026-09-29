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How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 9/29/2026

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By AP News

Stocks drifted lower on Wall Street as long-term Treasury yields ticked higher, pressuring the market.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.1%.

Stocks have been under pressure as oil prices have swung sharply amid the U.S. war with Iran, helping to push Treasury yields higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 5.25% and touched its highest level in 24 years.

The price of Brent crude oil fell 1.7% to $96.16 a barrel, but remains far above where it was this summer.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 12.85 points, or 0.2%, to 7,670.84.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 131.59 points, or 0.3%, to 51,349.92.

The Nasdaq composite fell 22.84 points, or 0.1%, to 26,797.54.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 9.99 points, or 0.4%, to 2,807.92.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 72.57 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is down 478.70 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 271.18 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 29.63 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 825.34 points, or 12.1%.

The Dow is up 3,286.63 points, or 6.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,555.55 points, or 15.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 326.02 points, or 13.1%.

The Associated Press

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