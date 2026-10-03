A famed Hawaii sea arch collapses, prompting NPS warnings of unstable cliffs

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii (AP) — A scenic cliff on the wave-swept coast of Hawaii’s Big Island has collapsed, the National Park Service said.

The Holei Sea Arch, located in the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, was about 90 feet (27.4 meters) high before it collapsed sometime between Sept. 23 and Sept. 27, possibly when the park was temporarily closed during Tropical Storm Nolo.

Its collapse into the Pacific Ocean was not unexpected; however, it marks “the latest transformation of the park’s remote and rugged coastline,” the NPS said in a Facebook post. People reacting to the post called it a sign of nature taking its course.

Officials at the park service warned visitors to stay away from the site since it is unstable and presents a serious falling hazard.

“Photos on social media show people entering the closed area near where the sea arch once stood, putting themselves and first responders at great risk of falling and drowning,” the NPS said.

The popular tourist site was formed about 550 years ago. The name Holei comes from a small endemic plant in the milkweed family.