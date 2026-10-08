US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

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HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Threshing Day (Wing and Claw ed.)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “The French Illusion” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. “American Hagwon” by Min Jin Lee (Cardinal)

4. “The Calamity Club” by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

5. “Hollywood, Ending” by John Green (Dutton)

6. “Astarion (Baldur’s Gate 3)” by T. Kingfisher (Random House Worlds)

7. “Dawn of the Cursed Queen (deluxe ed.)” by Amber V. Nicole (Kensington)

8. “Hollow Bones” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

9. “Sometimes I Scare Myself” by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone)

10. “Heated Rivalry (collector’s ed.)” by Rachel Reid (Harlequin)

11. “Ruthless” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

12. “Yesteryear” by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf)

13. “Whistler” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

14. “The Munich Affair” by Patterson/Ellis (Little, Brown)

15. “Fourth Wing (Wing and Claw ed.)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Steps” by Sylvester Stallone (Morrow)

2. “Plantyou Quickies” by Carleigh Bodrug (Balance)

3. “Swan Song” by Charles Spencer (Penguin Press)

4. “Protocols” by Andrew D. Huberman (Simon Element)

5. “Tough Enough” by Baird/Hunger (Basic Venture)

6. “The American Way of Killing” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

7. “Rules to Live By” by Jimmy Chin (Celadon)

8. “Fictional Selves” by Kyle MacLachlan (Crown)

9. “The Cauldron” by Simon Sebag Montefiore (Knopf)

10. “The Art of Gravity Falls” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

11. “This Cursed Beautiful Land” by Evan Gershkovich (Crown)

12. “I Otterly Adore You” by – (Thunder Bay)

13. “Work in Progress” by Devon Rodriguez (One World)

14. “Making Peace with What I Can’t Control” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

15. “Undying Love” by – (Thunder Bay)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi (Atria)

2. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

3. “The Long-Lived King” by Terrace/Crisostomo/Han (Hyperion Avenue)

4. “Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

5. “Murdoku” by Manuel Garand (Puzzlewright)

6. “Brain Damage” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

7. “Kneel Before Me” by Lindsay Straube (Bloom)

8. “The Killer Isn’t Alice” by Iris Starling (Little, Brown)

9. “Cursed City” by Kate Golden (Ace)

10. “Carl’s Doomsday Scenario” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

11. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

12. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (Griffin)

13. “May We Feed the King” by Rebecca Perry (Transit)

14. “Grim Tidings” by B.K. Borison (Avon)

15. “Wild Dark Shore” by Charlotte McConaghy (Flatiron)

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By The Associated Press