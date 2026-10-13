US-Apple-Books-Top-10

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Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. The French Illusion by John Grisham (JG Publishing)

2. Partita by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

3. Verity by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

4. Threshing Day by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

5. Other Worlds Than These by Peter Straub & Stephen King (Scribner)

6. One Helluva Ride by Michael Douglas (Grand Central Publishing)

7. The Law Student by John Grisham (JG Publishing)

8. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

9. Blockers by Michael Lewis (W. W. Norton & Company)

10. Double Tap by Don Bentley & Vince Flynn (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. The Witch by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

2. Verity (Unabridged) by Colleen Hoover (Audible)

3. The French Illusion: A Novel (Unabridged) by John Grisham (Penguin Random House, LLC)

4. The Calamity Club: A Novel by Kathryn Stockett (INaudio, LLC)

5. Threshing Day (Wing and Claw Collection) (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

6. Dungeon Crawler Carl: Dungeon Crawler Carl, Book 1 (Unabridged) by Matt Dinniman (Audible)

7. One Helluva Ride by Michael Douglas (Hachette Audio )

8. Mad Mabel by Sally Hepworth (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

9. Brain Damage by Freida McFadden (Podium Publishing SubCo LLC)

10. The American Way of Killing : The Invention of an Epidemic by Malcolm Gladwell (Recorded Books, Inc.)

By The Associated Press