US-Audiobooks-Top-10

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Audible best-sellers for the week ending October 9:

Nonfiction

1. One Helluva Ride by Michael Douglas, narrated by the author (Grand Central Publishing)

2. A Great Book with Barack Obama by Barack Obama and Higher Ground, narrated by Tom Hanks, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Jill Lepore, Ben Rhodes, Percival L. Everett, Lauren Groff and Barack Obama (Audible Originals)

3. Conversation by Vanessa Van Edwards, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Protocols by Andrew D. Huberman, Ph.D., narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. The American Way of Killing by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author (Recorded Books)

6. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

7. The Back Bedroom by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Amazon Original Stories)

8. Biological War by Annie Jacobsen, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

9. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

10. The Steps by Sylvester Stallone, narrated by the author (William Morrow)

Fiction

1. Bram Stoker’s Dracula by Bram Stoker and Robyn Ahern – adaptation, performed by Jonathan Bailey, Ella Purnell, Aimee Lou Wood, Louis Partridge, David Jonsson, Johnny Flynn, Lesley Manville and Maggie Gyllenhaal (Audible Originals)

2. He Who Fights with Monsters 13 by Shirtaloon and Travis Deverell, narrated by Heath Miller (Podium Audio)

3. The Witch by Freida McFadden, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld and Marin Ireland (Dreamscape Media)

4. Threshing Day (Wing and Claw Collection) by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Justis Bolding, Jake Bordeaux, Chase Brown, Frankie Corzo, Giordan Diaz, Teddy Hamilton, Laura Knight Keating, Zion Jang, Nick Mills, Robb Moriera, James Aaron Oh, Anthony Palmini, John Skelley and Jasmin Walker (Recorded Books)

5. Verity by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon (Audible Studios)

6. Other Worlds Than These by Stephen King and Peter Straub, narrated by Patton Oswalt and Stephen King (Simon & Schuster Audio)

7. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett, narrated by Jenna Lamia and January LaVoy (Spiegel & Grau by Spotify Audiobooks)

8. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

9. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

10. The Dungeon Anarchist’s Cookbook by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays and The Critical Drinker (Audible Studios)

By The Associated Press