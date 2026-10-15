Heavy rain shuts down Istanbul, causing flooding and 2 deaths

ISTANBUL (AP) — A heavy downpour has shut down Istanbul, flooded homes and roads and killed at least two people. Rescuers worked overnight to save hundreds of people stranded at their workplaces, while bystanders helped countless others.

The downpour Wednesday night flooded homes and businesses and inundated roads and underpasses, stranding vehicles and causing traffic chaos in Turkey’s largest city.

Officials on Thursday reported two deaths in the city. A 14-year-old was electrocuted after stepping in a puddle at a park in the Fatih district, and a 34-year-old slipped on a sidewalk in the Sariyer district and hit their head, local media reports said.

Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci said that more than 2,700 people who were stranded by the floods were safely evacuated throughout the city.

The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality said that some areas had the highest amount of rain since 1985.

In Sakarya province, around 150 kilometers (93 miles) east of Istanbul, a two-story house that was built on a riverbed, collapsed in the floods, HaberTurk television reported. It wasn’t immediately known if anyone was inside the structure.

The country’s weather agency has predicted more showers for Istanbul and the surrounding area in the coming days.

The governor’s office extended a schools’ closure order to include Friday. On Thursday, some state employees were placed on leave.

Advice issued by the governor’s office late Wednesday had asked residents to stay home unless travel was absolutely necessary.

Motorcycles, meanwhile, were barred from traffic.