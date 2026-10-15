Police respond to reports of a shooter at an Oregon elementary school

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Police said Thursday they were responding to a report of an active shooter at an elementary school in Bend, Oregon.

It was not immediately clear if anyone had been injured. Spokespeople for the city and for the City of Bend Police Department did not immediately return emails seeking comment from The Associated Press. The department said on social media that it planned to hold a news briefing at about 2:15 p.m. Pacific time.

Silver Rail Elementary was under lockdown, the Bend-La Pine school district wrote on Facebook.

The school in Bend, Oregon, which is more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Portland, had 459 enrolled students as of last year, according to the Oregon Department of Education. The school serves students in kindergarten through fifth grade.