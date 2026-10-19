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Police say a shooting in Columbus, Ohio, was not an attack on a mosque, but was nearby

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By AP News

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say a shooting outside a mosque Monday was not an attack on the building and had nothing to do with it.

One person was killed near the mosque, where an event was happening, a Columbus police official said.

“We want to make it clear this was not an attack on the mosque,” said Sgt. James Fuqua, who said one person was unfortunately killed in the shooting.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said earlier Monday in a post on X that agents were responding to a report of a shooting at the mosque, which is northeast of downtown Columbus. The area includes a cluster of two-story apartment buildings, in addition to a mosque.

Neither the police, neighborhood officials nor the mosque immediately responded to phone messages seeking further information.

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