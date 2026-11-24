Honda is recalling more than 810,000 vehicles because their airbag inflators may rupture.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the recall includes 810,592 Honda Civic vehicles with model years 2012 to 2013, Honda CR-V vehicles with model years 2012 to 2013, Honda Accord 2013 models and Acura ILX and RDX vehicles with model year 2013.

The NHTSA said that the vehicles have certain Takata front and passenger air bag inflators. The inflators may rupture due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to high absolute humidity and high temperature variation.

If an inflator ruptures, it could result in sharp metal fragments hitting a driver or other vehicle occupant and result in serious injury or death.

Tens of millions of Takata airbags have been recalled, one of the largest ever product recalls.

Dealers will replace the front driver or passenger air bag inflator for free. Interim letters notifying owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed Dec. 18. Additional letters will be sent once the final remedy is available.

Owners may contact Honda’s customer service at 1-888-234-2138 for more information. Individuals may also contact the NHTSA vehicle safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit the agency’s website at www.nhtsa.gov.

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN

AP Business Writer