Chicago police take man in custody after shots fired outside federal building, no one was injured

CHICAGO (AP) — Police in Chicago took a man into custody after shots were fired outside a downtown federal building early Tuesday, authorities said.

No one was injured and there was only minor damage to federal property, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

Police and federal agents responded to Chicago’s downtown Loop district overnight after a security guard reported there was an active shooter near the Kluczynski Federal Building.

The office tower is home to a number of federal agencies including the IRS, the Social Security Administration, and the Labor Department. Illinois U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth also have offices there.

It was not immediately known whether the suspect was targeting the building or what his motive might have been.

Chicago police said they recovered one firearm and that charges were pending.