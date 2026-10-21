Trucker protest leaves supermarket shelves and gas pumps empty in southern Italy

MILAN (AP) — Some supermarket shelves and gas station pumps were empty in the southern city of Naples on Tuesday due to a weeklong protest by truck drivers against the high cost of diesel driven up by the Iran war.

Protesters blocked the loading and unloading of fresh food and other goods at supermarket distribution warehouses near Naples on Monday, Sky TG24 reported. The truckers are adding their voices to demonstrations that have spread across Europe as the war disrupts economies.

One supermarket in the city posted a note on empty shelves apologizing that “some products may be temporarily unavailable or available in a reduced range” due to the truckers’ strike.

Shortages of fresh pasta, packaged cheeses and meats as well as produce have been reported in Sicily, partly due to stockpiling by shoppers. Partially empty supermarket shelves were also reported in the southern regions of Calabria and Puglia.

Transport Minister Matteo Salvini met Tuesday with national trucking associations to help the truckers cope, promising tax credits to offset soaring diesel prices and funds to modernize trucking fees.

Diesel prices are roughly a third higher than before the Iran war, despite government-backed efforts to curb pump prices. A temporary diesel tax discount expired earlier this month.

The president of the Unatras group of trucking associations, Paolo Uggè, said Salvini promised that payments would begin Wednesday and pledged legislation to address operating costs, the news agency LaPresse reported. Another meeting was set for next week.