Texas deputy killed and police officer wounded while serving warrants at rural home

CANTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas sheriff’s deputy was killed and a police officer wounded in an exchange of gunfire with a person as the officers served warrants at a rural home, authorities said.

The law officers were outside the home late Tuesday when shots were fired toward them from inside and they returned fire, Van Zandt County Sheriff Kevin Bridger said. The sheriff’s statement added that the suspect was later found dead inside the home from a gunshot wound. The home is near Canton, a small city of about 5,000 people some 60 miles (100 kilometers) southeast of Dallas.

Deputies had gone to the home to assist Canton police as they served felony warrants for aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a peace officer, Bridger said. The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

The injured officer was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said in a news release. He was shot in the right arm and needed surgery, police said.

Authorities have not released the names of the deputy and the police officer.

The sheriff said that the Texas Rangers will investigate.