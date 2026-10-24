British Embassy quashes Winnie-the-Pooh return rumors, keeping the famed bear in New York

It turns out Winnie-the-Pooh and his fluffy friends aren’t getting bear-napped from their longtime home at the New York Public Library.

The British Embassy in Washington dispelled rumors Thursday about a campaign to return the collection of stuffed animals including the “willy nilly silly old bear” to the United Kingdom. The toys were owned by English author A.A. Milne’s son — the real-life Christopher Robin — in the 1920s and served as the inspiration for the characters in the writer’s beloved children’s books.

“There’s an open invite if Pooh ever wants to make a temporary visit to the UK, but we have no doubt that Pooh and his pals are in excellent hands with the New York Public Library,” the embassy said in a post on social media.

Rumors began swirling about a change of scenery for Pooh after The Washington Post reported last week about a push to bring the teddy bear back home as the famed character turns 100 this year.

Milne bought Pooh for his son’s first birthday in 1921 from Harrods department store in London. Decades later, the collection of dolls came to the U.S. for a national tour before publisher Dutton Children’s Books donated them to the library in 1987.

When asked about the British Embassy’s statement, Melissa Grace, director of communications at the library, said they’re excited to celebrate Winnie-the-Pooh’s anniversary and invite the public to their exhibit for free.

“Christopher Robin’s childhood toys are a cornerstone of our renowned children’s literature collection,” she said in a statement, adding that the library has plenty planned for the anniversary, including giving away 3,000 copies of the books.

Last week’s Post story reported that Gyles Brandreth, an author and friend of the late Christopher Robin Milne, went to New York two years ago for Queen Camilla to try to bring Pooh to Buckingham Palace. But, he said, the library wasn’t interested.

Camilla visited the library herself in April, and rather than try to make off with the plump bear, she delivered a new Roo doll to add to the library’s collection that also includes Piglet, Tigger, Eeyore and Kanga. Roo, in the books, was a small brown kangaroo and the son of Kanga.

This is far from the first time there has been talk of relocation.

In the late 1990s, then Labour Party lawmaker Gwyneth Dunwoody introduced a question in Parliament to ask what plans Britain’s culture secretary had to arrange for the collection’s return.

“Just like the Greeks want their Elgin Marbles back — so we want our Winnie-the-Pooh back, along with all his splendid friends,” she had told a reporter.

A New York congresswoman introduced a resolution condemning the attempt to remove the bear.

“The Brits have their head in a honey jar if they think they are taking Pooh out of New York City,” then U.S. Rep. Nita Lowey said.

And unlike plundered antiquities, there’s no doubt that Pooh and his friends were freely given to the library. So it would seem once again that children looking to catch a glimpse of the honey-loving bear who inspired such fantastical stories have nothing to worry about.

Besides, New Yorkers would never give up their stuffed friend without a fight. As Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal said when he reposted the embassy’s statement Friday: “You come at the bear, you best not miss.”

By HALLIE GOLDEN

Associated Press