US-Apple-Books-Top-10

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Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. A Court of Splintered Harmony by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

2. The Hollow by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown and Company)

3. Chain Reaction by Andrew Child & Lee Child (Random House Publishing Group)

4. The Girl in the Lake by Brian Sitts & James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

5. The French Illusion by John Grisham (JG Publishing)

6. Love Me Wicked by Melissa Foster (World Literary Press)

7. Miss Wolcott’s Ghost by Louise Penny (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

8. The Family Cross by James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

9. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

10. In the Shadow of Eight by Collin Gosselin (Grand Central Publishing)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. A Court of Splintered Harmony (A Court of Thorns and Roses) by Sarah J. Maas (Recorded Books, Inc.)

2. In the Shadow of Eight by Collin Gosselin (Hachette Audio )

3. The Witch by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

4. The Calamity Club: A Novel by Kathryn Stockett (INaudio, LLC)

5. Contend by Philip Anthony Mitchell (HarperCollins Publishers )

6. The Hollow by Michael Connelly (Hachette Audio )

7. Dungeon Crawler Carl: Dungeon Crawler Carl, Book 1 (Unabridged) by Matt Dinniman (Audible)

8. Mad Mabel by Sally Hepworth (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

9. The French Illusion: A Novel (Unabridged) by John Grisham (Penguin Random House, LLC)

10. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario: Dungeon Crawler Carl, Book 2 (Unabridged) by Matt Dinniman (Audible)

By The Associated Press