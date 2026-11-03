US-Audiobooks-Top-10

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Audible best-sellers for the week ending October 30:

Nonfiction

1. In the Shadow of Eight by Collin Gosselin, narrated by the author (Grand Central Publishing)

2. Contend by Philip Anthony Mitchell and Matt Chandler – introduction, narrated by Philip Anthony Mitchell and Matt Chandler (Thomas Nelson)

3. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

4. Princes and Thieves by Matthew Cole, narrated by Robert Petkoff (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. Blockers by Michael Lewis, narrated by the author (Pushkin Industries)

6. The American Way of Killing by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author (Recorded Books)

7. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

8. Making It So by Patrick Stewart, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. And I Will Tell You Mine by Sophia Bush, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)

10. Over My Dead Body (Audible)

Fiction

1. A Court of Splintered Harmony by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Elizabeth Evans (Recorded Books)

2. Bad in Bed by Ali Hazelwood, performed by Brooke Bloomingdale, Teddy Hamilton and full cast (Audible Originals)

3. Bram Stoker’s Dracula by Bram Stoker and Robyn Ahern – adaptation, performed by Jonathan Bailey, Ella Purnell, Aimee Lou Wood, Louis Partridge, David Jonsson, Johnny Flynn, Lesley Manville and Maggie Gyllenhaal (Audible Originals)

4. The Witch by Freida McFadden, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld and Marin Ireland (Dreamscape Media)

5. The Hollow by Michael Connelly, narrated by Titus Welliver and Cameron Monaghan (Little, Brown & Company)

6. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

7. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett, narrated by Jenna Lamia and January LaVoy (Spiegel & Grau by Spotify Audiobooks)

8. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

9. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

10. The Dungeon Anarchist’s Cookbook by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays and The Critical Drinker (Audible Studios)

By The Associated Press