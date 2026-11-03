How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 11/3/2026

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A rebound for some influential Big Tech stocks helped keep the U.S. market steady despite a fall for Apple and mixed trading elsewhere on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Tuesday, even though the majority of stocks within the index fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.8%.

Apple sank after warning it may squeeze out less profit from each $1 in revenue as costs jump for memory chips. But Nvidia and other AI-related stocks offset that after bouncing back following weeks of their own sharp swings. Oil prices sank.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 27.52 points, or 0.4%, to 7,568.92.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 197.26 points, or 0.4%, to 51,786.72.

The Nasdaq composite rose 207.65 points, or 0.8%, to 25,372.01.

The Russell 2000 rose 6.57 points, or 0.2%, to 2,812.45.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 11.15 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is up 16.41 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 64.99 points, or 0.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 0.60 points, or less than 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 723.42 points, or 10.6%.

The Dow is up 3,723.43 points, or 7.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,130.02 points, or 9.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 330.54 points, or 13.3%.

The Associated Press