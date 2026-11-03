Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Rain
60.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 11/3/2026

Sponsored by:

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

A rebound for some influential Big Tech stocks helped keep the U.S. market steady despite a fall for Apple and mixed trading elsewhere on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Tuesday, even though the majority of stocks within the index fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.8%.

Apple sank after warning it may squeeze out less profit from each $1 in revenue as costs jump for memory chips. But Nvidia and other AI-related stocks offset that after bouncing back following weeks of their own sharp swings. Oil prices sank.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 27.52 points, or 0.4%, to 7,568.92.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 197.26 points, or 0.4%, to 51,786.72.

The Nasdaq composite rose 207.65 points, or 0.8%, to 25,372.01.

The Russell 2000 rose 6.57 points, or 0.2%, to 2,812.45.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 11.15 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is up 16.41 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 64.99 points, or 0.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 0.60 points, or less than 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 723.42 points, or 10.6%.

The Dow is up 3,723.43 points, or 7.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,130.02 points, or 9.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 330.54 points, or 13.3%.

The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.