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Republican Mike Rounds wins reelection to U.S. Senate from South Dakota

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By AP News

Republican incumbent Mike Rounds won election Wednesday to the U.S. Senate representing South Dakota, defeating independent candidate Brian Bengs. Rounds’ victory secures him a third Senate term. He was backed by President Donald Trump. A veteran politician, Rounds is a former two-term governor who also once served as a state legislator. As an independent, Bengs had promised while campaigning that he wouldn’t caucus with either party if elected. Bengs previously ran for the Senate as a Democrat in 2022, but lost overwhelmingly to incumbent John Thune, the current Senate majority leader. The Associated Press declared Rounds the winner at 12:02 a.m. EST.

By The Associated Press

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