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Democrat Katy Padilla Stout wins election to U.S. House in Texas’ 23rd Congressional District

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By AP News

Democrat Katy Padilla Stout won election Wednesday to the U.S. House of Representatives representing Texas’ 23rd Congressional District, defeating Republican Brandon Herrera. Padilla Stout is a former schoolteacher and now an attorney who specializes in child welfare and education law. The district leans strongly Republican, but Democrats looked to cast Herrera as a fringe figure from the hard right whose comments on social media many found offensive. Herrera gained notoriety by posting videos of himself shooting weapons. He owns The AK Guy Inc., a firearm manufacturer. The Associated Press declared Padilla Stout the winner at 1:05 a.m. EST.

By The Associated Press

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