Alabama executes man for 1991 double murder in last of 3 executions carried out the same day in US

Florida carried out a record-tying 19th execution of the year in an unusual instance of three states administering the death penalty on the same day.

Jesse Guardado was pronounced dead at 6:13 p.m. following a three-drug injection at a state prison in Starke. He had pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing 75-year-old Jackie Malone inside her Walton County home in 2004 before stealing her jewelry box, $80 and other valuables to buy drugs. The woman had helped him get a job and housing.

Hours earlier, Indiana executed a man for killing two children in a house fire in 2010, and in Alabama, a man received the last lethal injection of the day for his conviction in the killing of an elderly man and woman in a home robbery.

The executions were taking place the same day California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he will commute all 548 death sentences in his state, saying he believes “state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California’s values.”

That was in sharp contrast to Florida’s outgoing governor, Republican Ron DeSantis, who has made aggressive use of the death penalty like few other governors. His state has carried out more than half of the 35 executions so far this year in the U.S., where capital punishment has come under renewed scrutiny following Tennessee’s failed execution of Christa Pike in September.

It is the second time since August that three states had conducted executions on a single day, although it remains unusual. Prior to this year, the last time it happened was 2010.

Florida inmate apologized before receiving lethal injection

Guardado, 64, was already strapped to a gurney with an IV in his arm when the death chamber curtain went up promptly at 6:00 p.m. Asked if he had a last statement, he replied, “I would like to once again apologize for the pain and suffering I’ve caused to the victim’s family and my own family as well.”

The drugs began flowing immediately afterward. About a minute later, Guardado began breathing heavily, followed by some sputtering and twitching. As the twitching subsided, a warden shook Guardado and shouted his name, but got no response. A medic soon after pronounced him dead.

DeSantis, who leaves office in January, has said he wants to bring justice to victims’ families who have often waited decades for death sentences to be carried out. He signed the death warrants that led to a state record of 19 executions in 2025. The state will set a new record if two more executions are carried out as planned later this year.

The victim’s son, Patrick Malone, spoke briefly to media witnesses after the execution. Instead of discussing his mother or her murder, he questioned those who oppose the death penalty.

“Do such people ever think about what happened to the victim or consider the unending aftermath the victim’s family endures and relives every time that terrible event comes up?” Malone said.

Alabama man drew the death penalty for a double killing

In neighboring Alabama, Michael Taylor, 54, received a lethal injection and was pronounced dead at 6:10 p.m. local time.

The execution got underway shortly before 6 p.m. as Taylor replied “no sir” when asked if he had any final words. He appeared to mouth “thank you” toward his attorneys seated in the witness room. Taylor’s spiritual adviser approached and prayed with him, and he then closed his eyes, never opening them again.

In 1991, Taylor, then 19, fatally beat two people, ages 83 and 79, with a metal bar during a robbery in their Gadsden, Alabama, home. Police arrested him with the victims’ Cadillac an hour away in Birmingham.

Death penalty opponents had urged Republican Gov. Kay Ivey to reduce Taylor’s sentence to life in prison, noting his age and immaturity at the time. She declined.

Ivey issued a statement immediately afterward calling his actions “reprehensible” and saying, “35 years ago yesterday, Ivan and Lucille Moore kindly opened their home to Michael Taylor. Mr. Taylor repaid the Moores by beating them to death with a metal bar, all to rob them for money to buy clothing and jewelry.”

The state changed the execution method after a judge declared a nitrogen gas method unconstitutional. Taylor’s attorneys had objected to the last-minute switch to lethal injection since he selected nitrogen gas as his method years ago, but a judge ruled against Taylor.

Lawyers had asked for a life sentence for Indiana man

In Indiana, Jeffrey Weisheit, 50, was pronounced dead at 12:45 a.m. at the state prison in Michigan City, said Noelle Russell, spokesperson at the Department of Correction. He had no final words.

Weisheit had publicly acknowledged killing his girlfriend’s two children in a house fire in the Evansville area in 2010 but had hoped Gov. Mike Braun would grant clemency and change his sentence to life in prison. Braun declined.

Lawyers failed to persuade Braun, a Republican, to allow Weisheit to undergo brain scans in an effort to reinforce their argument that he has a history of head injuries and mental health problems that should prevent execution.

Weisheit’s last objection centered on the state’s planned use of lethal drugs purchased from a pharmacy that is facing a disciplinary hearing next week at the Indiana Pharmacy Board. The Indiana Supreme Court declined to intervene Wednesday night, though two of the five justices wanted a 10-day stay for more information about the drugs’ expiration and storage.

The execution provided “long-awaited justice for Alyssa Lynch and her brother Caleb, two innocent children whose lives were stolen in an act of unspeakable cruelty,” Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said.

Americans have long been uneasy over the death penalty

Americans have long been divided over the death penalty, with nearly half of states banning capital punishment outright and just a handful of others carrying out most of the nation’s executions each year.

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This story has been updated to correct that Christa Pike’s failed execution was in September, not October.

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Fischer reported from Starke, Florida, and Chandler from Montgomery, Alabama. Associated Press reporter Ed White contributed from Detroit.

By KIM CHANDLER and DAVID FISCHER

Associated Press