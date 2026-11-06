How major US stock indexes fared Friday 11/6/2026

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AI stocks bounced back and recovered some of their sell-off from earlier in the week.

The rest of the U.S. stock market was mixed Friday following a whirlwind few days of Wall Street trying to sort out what this week’s U.S. midterm elections will mean for the economy. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% and trimmed its loss for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite rallied 1.1%.

Wall Street’s relative steadiness halted what had been a worldwide tumble for stocks. Treasury yields held firmer following a strong report on the U.S. job market.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 23.13 points, or 0.3%, to 7,376.86.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 237.33 points, or 0.5%, to 51,285.73.

The Nasdaq composite rose 264.43 points, or 1.1%, to 24,579.42

The Russell 2000 rose 24.22 points, or 0.9%, to 2,754.11.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 203.21 points, or 2.7%.

The Dow is down 484.58 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 857.57 points, or 3.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 57.74 points, or 2.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 531.36 points, or 7.8%.

The Dow is up 3,222.44 points, or 6.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,337.43 points, or 5.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 272.20 points, or 11%.

The Associated Press