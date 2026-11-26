BISSAU, Guinea-Bissau (AP) — The military government in Guinea-Bissau on Thursday postponed presidential and legislative elections until November 2028, extending its promised yearlong transition to civilian rule by roughly two years.

The decision came on the first anniversary of the coup. The military seized power on Nov. 26, 2025, three days after general elections, ousting President Umaro Sissoco Embaló and interrupting the electoral process before official results were announced. Embaló and opposition candidate Fernando Dias had both claimed victory.

New presidential elections had initially been scheduled for next month. Prime Minister Ilídio Vieira Té said last month that conditions were not in place for December elections but gave no alternative date.

Transitional President Gen. Horta Inta-a set the elections for Nov. 26, 2028, in a decree published Thursday by the presidency and seen by The Associated Press.

The decree on Thursday said the technical, material and financial conditions needed to organize credible elections were not in place. Holding the vote without meeting legal and operational requirements could undermine its transparency, inclusiveness and credibility, as well as public confidence in the process, it said.

“It is essential to guarantee effective conditions for preparing and holding elections in accordance with the principles of legality, democratic participation, equal opportunity, transparency and electoral integrity,” Inta-a said in the decree.