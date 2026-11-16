NEW YORK (AP) — Two public safety officers were shot Monday at a New York City apartment complex, police said. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspected gunman was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after barricading himself in an apartment at the massive Co-op City complex in the Bronx, police said.

The New York Police Department confirmed that the two victims were officers with the Co-op City Department of Public Safety, a private security force for the complex. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police revised the number of victims after initially saying three people has been wounded.

Co-op City, built as middle-income housing in the 1960s and ’70s, has more than 15,300 cooperative apartments in high-rises and townhomes, 50,000 residents and its own ZIP code.

The complex’s emergency dispatchers said they had no information. A message was left for the property’s management.