State Sen. L. Louise Lucas, a powerful Virginia Democrat, pleaded not guilty Monday to federal racketeering, drug, money laundering and other charges.

Federal prosecutors have accused Lucas of leading a criminal enterprise that they say acquired and sold large quantities of marijuana and laundered the proceeds. At a news conference and in charging documents, authorities have said Lucas used her political power to insulate the operation from scrutiny and sought to influence Virginia marijuana legislation to financially benefit the alleged marijuana enterprise.

Lucas also faces a charge of conspiracy to commit honest services fraud and of maintaining a drug-involved premises. A jury trial was set for mid-September, according to court records that also reflected her not guilty plea.

One of her attorneys, Anthony Capozzolo, said by email that Lucas “looks forward to litigating this matter in the future” and declined further comment.

The charges against Lucas were announced after the FBI searched her hometown office and a cannabis shop she owns in May.

Since 2021, marijuana has been legal to possess in Virginia, and many shops across the state have sold cannabis-derived products, but full recreational marijuana sales will not be allowed until July 2027.

A vocal critic of President Donald Trump, Lucas has served in the state Senate — where she’s currently the president pro tempore — since 1992. Before Monday, Lucas made clear she intended to contest the charges and has characterized the Justice Department’s work in the case as an effort to intimidate her.

Lucas has also told reporters she will not resign nor will she step down from her leadership role chairing the powerful Senate finance committee while the case plays out. Since her indictment, she’s carried on with her official duties, participating in committee hearings while the Legislature is out of session.

Lucas, 82, told The Virginian-Pilot for a story published Sunday that she will seek reelection next year.

On Sunday, Lucas’ legal team filed a motion arguing that Attorney General Todd Blanche, FBI Director Kash Patel and First Assistant U.S. Attorney Theophani Stamos of the Eastern District of Virginia violated a court rule dealing with the press and fair trials in statements they made at a news conference announcing the indictment. The court should impose “appropriate sanctions for those violations,” Lucas’ team wrote.

Scottie Howell, a spokesperson for the Eastern District of Virginia U.S. Attorney’s Office, declined to comment on the motion. Audrey Cook, a Justice Department spokesperson, said by email that the department “remains confident in its case and will not comment further on pending litigation.”

Monday night, around 250 participants joined a Zoom call organized by Lucas supporters that was billed as a tele-town hall to discuss the legal proceedings. Speakers criticized the government’s work on the case and emphasized that Lucas deserves a presumption of innocence, while acknowledging the weighty charges she faces and urging backers to donate to her legal defense fund.

“Do not whisper your support. Speak it,” said Democratic state Sen. Mamie Locke, an ally of Lucas.

By SARAH RANKIN

Associated Press