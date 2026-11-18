HONG KONG (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Wednesday after stocks in the artificial intelligence industry led widespread losses on Wall Street.

U.S. futures edged higher and oil prices declined.

The Kospi in Seoul traded 0.2% higher to 4,978.16, swinging between gains and losses.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 retreated 0.6% to 58,520.05. Computer chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron fell 1.7% and semiconductor maker Kioxia declined 1.3%.

Japan recorded a 476.5 billion yen ($3 billion) trade deficit in October, according to government data released Wednesday. The trade deficit was up 58% from a year earlier.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng fell 0.4% to 23,407.87, while the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.2% lower to 3,578.37.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.4% to 8,849.50.

Taiwan’s Taiex plunged 1.1% after giving up early advances.

Investors will be watching the APEC summit beginning Wednesday in Shenzhen, China, where world leaders gather to discuss regional trade and economic cooperation. Trade relations will be a focus as U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet for the third time this year.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 sank 1% and at one point was on track for its first back-to-back losses of at least 1.5% since March. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 848 points, or 1.6%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.7%.

The center of the action was again Nvidia, which resumed its whipsaw moves. After flipping between modest gains and losses in the morning, it veered lower and dropped as much as 3.7% before trimming the loss down to 0.4%.

The swings came ahead of the chip company’s latest earnings report, which arrived after trading ended for the day and once again came in above analysts’ expectations. It was Nvidia’s first earnings report since interim CEO Colette Kress took over for Jensen Huang.

The pressure is on Kress and Nvidia to show whether the company’s tremendous growth can continue following the stunning resignation of one of AI’s strongest influencers. Nvidia is creating a new board committee to oversee national security and global trade compliance following revelations that Huang had a relationship with an alleged spy for China.

Huang said on the X social-media network Tuesday that he would come back as CEO if “the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America.”

AI-related stocks have been shaky for months because of a rolling chain of worries. At first, it was concerns that AI stock prices had broadly shot too high in their frenzy. Then it was worries that high interest rates would mean less borrowed money to fund further growth.

Most of Wall Street was weak Tuesday, as 17 out of every 20 stocks within the index fell.

The 10-year Treasury yield climbed toward 5.15% Tuesday morning from 5.12% late Monday before later pulling back to 5.10%. It erased its gain after the sharp drops for AI stocks pushed investors to herd into investments seen as safer bets.

In the morning, yields got support from a report showing better growth in an underlying measure of spending at U.S. retailers than economists expected. Such spending, along with big investments in AI, has helped the U.S. economy continue to grow despite frustration with high inflation.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, stocks of banks fell as investors consider how much pain the broad U.S. economy will feel from any pullback in AI-related spending.

JPMorgan Chase fell 2.4%. A day before, a technical issue at the bank had slowed transactions for customers trying to use the Zelle payment system.

The price for a barrel of Brent crude oil rose 0.8% to $93.14. It’s been yo-yoing amid uncertainty about what will happen in the war with Iran.

In other dealings early Wednesday, the price of Brent crude, the international standard, edged 0.3% lower to $92.86 a barrel. U.S. benchmark crude oil slid 0.8% to $85.36 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 159.45 Japanese yen from 159.40 yen. The euro fell to $1.0993 from $1.0994.

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AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed to this report.

By ELAINE LAI

Associated Press