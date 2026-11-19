WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of Ecuadorian fishermen has sued the Trump administration over allegations that the U.S. military attacked their fishing vessel and kidnapped them after mistakenly identifying them as drug smugglers.

The fishermen allege American drones struck their boat, the La Negra Francesca Duarte II, in the eastern Pacific Ocean off the coast of Ecuador on March 17, according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday.

The vessel was engulfed in flames, with two of the men suffering serious burns, the lawsuit says. The men allege they were held against their will by the U.S. for around 24 hours and treated in cruel and inhumane ways.

“The foregoing attack, kidnapping and torture took place despite the fact that the government of Ecuador, after a three-hour inspection, had just cleared the ship and its crew of any illicit activity,” according to the lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh and reported earlier by The New York Times.

The lawsuit is the second against the Trump administration over U.S. military attacks on alleged drug-smuggling boats in Latin America. At least 240 people have been killed since the administration began targeting those it calls “narco-terrorists” in September 2025.

U.S. officials have released little evidence publicly to support claims that the vessels have been carrying drugs. Democratic lawmakers and some legal experts also say the attacks amount to extrajudicial killings on the high seas.

The Pentagon and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit. The Trump administration has justified the strikes in general by declaring drug cartels to be “ unlawful combatants ” and said the U.S. is now in an “armed conflict” with them.

The lawsuit was filed under a U.S. admiralty law that allows for claims against severe injuries inflicted on the high seas as well as unlawful attacks, kidnapping and torture. The fishermen’s U.S. attorney, Daniel Kovalik, said he sued in Pittsburgh because of the maritime law expertise in the court’s jurisdiction in western Pennsylvania, which includes the three rivers that flow through the city and a port on Lake Erie.

After their ship was attacked, the men jumped into the ocean before using small emergency boats that were on the larger vessel, the lawsuit says. They approached a ship marked with U.S. flags where men in uniforms spoke English.

The lawsuit alleges that the fishermen’s hands were tied, hoods were placed on their heads and they were given little water and no food. One of them, Jordy Alexander Flores Lucas, was told through a translator that the men on the boat were the ones who launched the attack.

“They laughed about what they had done and about how they had destroyed the fishing vessel — a vessel which provided the livelihood of all of the plaintiffs,” the lawsuit alleges.

The fishermen spent seven days on a Salvadoran ship that took them to El Salvador, the lawsuit says. Most were held in a comprehensive care center for migrants, while two injured men were brought to a hospital. All of the men were eventually flown back to Ecuador by the end of March.

By BEN FINLEY

Associated Press