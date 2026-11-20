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The U.S. stock market tumbled again as AI stocks kept falling on worries their boom may be over. Thursday’s losses came even though a leading AI lab, Anthropic, found a strong welcome for the debut of its own stock on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 dropped 2% for a sixth straight loss. That’s its longest losing streak since 2024, and it’s down 8.2% from its record set last month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.2%, while the Nasdaq composite sank 2.3%. The losses were widespread, and more than 90% of the stocks that make up the S&P 500 fell.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 147.80 points, or 2%, to 7,175.83.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,101.11 points, or 2.2%, to 49,097.06.

The Nasdaq composite fell 550.69 points, or 2.3%, to 23,879.20.

The Russell 2000 fell 59.20 points, or 2.2%, to 2,655.11.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 385.84 points, or 5.1%.

The Dow is down 3,250.49 points, or 6.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,257.07 points, or 5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 135.38 points, or 4.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 330.33 points, or 4.8%.

The Dow is up 1,033.77 points, or 2.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 637.21 points, or 2.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 173.20 points, or 7%.

The Associated Press