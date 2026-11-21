NEW YORK (AP) — Inflation has become the current that runs through almost all corners of the U.S. economy and there will be more on that front this week.

A key report on inflation will headline a holiday-shortened week, along with a look at the latest gauge of consumer confidence. High prices on everything from groceries to gasoline are changing consumer behavior and there is pressure on policy makers to act. The data on prices arrives ahead of the next meeting of rate-setters at the Federal Reserve, the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season, as well as Thanksgiving, which may be uncomfortably expensive this year given rising prices for food.

Here’s a look at some of the key reports coming in the week ahead.

US consumer confidence is being tested

Business group The Conference Board on Tuesday will release its consumer confidence survey for November. Economists expect it to show that confidence remains low as inflation puts more pressure on budgets. Overall, consumer confidence is down sharply from two years ago.

The wide-ranging and unpredictable U.S. trade war with much of the world prompted price increases and made planning ahead difficult for both consumers and businesses. The U.S. war with Iran that started in 2026 fueled inflation throughout the year by curtailing the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz and raising energy prices. Higher prices for oil and gasoline boosted shipping costs for a wide range of goods.

The high cost of energy, goods and services has been notably referenced by write-in responses to the monthly consumer confidence surveys.

Inflation data could tip balance toward higher borrowing costs

A inflation update is expected to provide more details on what most Americans know — things have become expensive. The U.S. will release the October personal consumption expenditures report, or PCE, on Wednesday. The data carries a lot of weight because it is the preferred measure of inflation used by the Federal Reserve, which is attempting to bring inflation down to its target rate of 2%.

Inflation has been rising at a sharp rate since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran early this year fueling a surge in energy prices. Higher gasoline prices have eaten up a bigger portion of household budgets. Higher costs for shipping and warehousing goods because of soaring diesel prices are leaching into the broader economy.

The Fed’s main tool in fighting inflation is raising interest rates and that makes something else more expensive — borrowing money. The central bank is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate at its next meeting to cool down the economy. It’s a tough balancing act because the Fed’s other mandate is maximum employment. Higher rates can make employers less likely to hire.

The US economy is motoring along

The U.S. Department of Commerce on Wednesday will release an update on the nation’s economic growth during the third quarter. The first read showed gross domestic product grew at 3.4% during the third quarter. GDP is a measure of the nation’s output of goods and services.

The economy has proven resilient despite inflation. Economic growth accelerated from the 2.2% increase in the second quarter. Much of that growth has been driven by an AI investment boom, but that is a sector that has been rattled in recent weeks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled more than 8% last week, with particularly sharp declines to end the week.

Low-hire, low-fire employment in the US

The latest weekly update on unemployment claims, which are a proxy for layoffs, will be released Wednesday in a scheduling shift ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Economists watch this weekly report closely because it can provide signals about where the job market is headed.

Claims have remained at historically low levels amid a broader jobs market that has remained a strong point in an economy pressured by rising inflation. Layoffs remain modest by historic standards.

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer