GRAHAM, N.C. (AP) — As he ran for sheriff in North Carolina against a longtime incumbent who had joined forces with the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, Shannon Long found his campaign van was an obstacle with some voters.

The trust between law enforcement and Alamance County’s growing Latino community was so fractured, Long said, that the vehicle emblazoned with “sheriff” made it a struggle to get some people to speak with him.

“They’ve been living in fear. They feel like they don’t have a voice. They have been suppressed, oppressed; a lot of them are depressed. So they feel that they live in a community where they don’t belong,” Long, a pastor, business owner and former sheriff’s deputy, told The Associated Press two weeks after defeating Republican Sheriff Terry Johnson in a campaign that some activists, voters and local officials say turned partly on questions about immigration enforcement and the treatment of Latino residents.

Johnson is one of a few sheriffs around the country who were ousted by challengers critical of their cooperation with President Donald Trump’s push for mass deportations of people in the country illegally. While only a smattering, the results could spell trouble for other sheriffs who are seen as participants in Trump’s crackdown and possibly hinder agreements that have become a cornerstone of the administration’s efforts.

Johnson was among the first sheriffs to allow his deputies to enforce federal immigration laws under what’s known as a 287(g) agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Long, who ran as an independent, promised to curtail cooperation with ICE, which continues to rely on the cooperative pacts to boost arrest numbers despite a one-time infusion of $75 billion from Congress and hiring about 12,000 officers.

The administration has more than 2,700 such pacts with state and local agencies, up from 135 when Trump began his second term. The agreements, predominantly in the South, have deputized over 29,000 local law officers and resulted in more than 6,600 arrests in July, about 15% of all ICE arrests, according to government data obtained by the Deportation Data Project that was analyzed by the advocacy group fwd.us.

The AP reviewed about 250 elections held this month for sheriffs whose offices had 287(g) agreements, identifying races in Indiana, Maryland, North Carolina, Wisconsin and elsewhere in which ICE pacts played a role in a candidate’s defeat. Many sheriffs who ran this year were unopposed. But the ICE agreements could become a focus again in two years, when sheriffs from Florida, Texas and other states with large numbers of 287(g) agreements are up for election.

A new sheriff is coming to ‘No Chance Alamance’

Alamance County is a longtime Republican stronghold of just under 200,000 residents that sits between Greensboro and the Research Triangle metropolitan area that includes Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill. It has become more politically competitive as its population has grown increasingly diverse — from 750 residents who identified as Hispanic in the 1990 census to nearly 25,000 in 2020. The sheriff’s office currently participates in the 287(g) program, a spokesman confirmed, though last year it ended an agreement to house ICE detainees.

Johnson, who is white, was first elected in 2002 and has been a prominent and polarizing figure. He has insisted he welcomes lawful immigrants and denied persistent allegations — including in a Justice Department lawsuit over a decade ago that ended with a settlement — that his office racially profiled minority residents.

The county acquired the moniker “No Chance Alamance” because of a perceived sense of unjust policing and a lack of political representation among Black and Latino residents, school board member Seneca Rogers said.

Johnson initially said in a phone call that immigration policy could have contributed to his loss. But in a brief interview later, he said it likely didn’t and laid blame with his long tenure and a national political environment that was brutal for Republicans, acutely so in North Carolina, where Democratic former Gov. Roy Cooper flipped a U.S. Senate seat, winning by nearly 20 percentage points. He said he always followed the law and protected public safety.

Activists and longtime residents said the Latino community — and to some extent, the Black community — feared engaging with the sheriff’s office and described a sense that non-white residents were far likelier to be pulled over or detained after a traffic stop. Some people were afraid to call 911 or even go to work, said community organizer Leslie Arevalo.

Voter Renee Russell said the sheriff’s cooperation with ICE gave a false impression of Alamance as unwelcoming. She was excited to see fresh leadership. Long will be the county’s first Black sheriff, local media reported.

But Republican state Sen. Amy Galey, whose district includes the county, defended Johnson’s record. She said he had worked to improve training opportunities and mental health services. Although Galey didn’t think immigration played a big role in the race, she wondered if hard-line ICE tactics elsewhere could have contributed to simmering concerns about law enforcement more broadly.

Candidates who ba

cked ICE cooperatio

n lost elsewhere

The sheriff’s office in Frederick County, Maryland, northwest of Washington, D.C., was another longtime participant in the 287(g) program. Since 2008, the county detained and turned over 1,884 people to ICE, Republican Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said. But that came to a halt this year when Democratic Gov. Wes Moore signed a law banning immigration enforcement pacts with the federal government.

Public sentiment also turned against Jenkins, who said the program made the community safer but acknowledged it likely cost him reelection. He was defeated by Democrat Karl Bickel, a retired U.S. Department of Justice employee who had lost four previous elections to Jenkins and pledged not to cooperate with ICE.

“In general, people are fed up with the sheriff’s negativeness about immigrants,” said retired social worker Carol Antoniewicz, who distributed emails, social media posts and campaign literature in support of Bickel.

In Wisconsin’s Winnebago County, ICE’s arrest and detention of a schoolteacher weeks before Election Day sparked backlash against anyone seemingly supportive of immigration officers, including a Republican vying to replace a retiring sheriff.

“Any kind of perceived alignment definitely is considered a liability at this point,” said Molly Smiltneek, a local advocate and immigration lawyer who attended a vigil for the teacher.

Though the sheriff’s department had nothing to do with the teacher’s arrest, its 287(g) agreement became central to the campaign, boosting Democrat Jason Rippl, who promised to end it.

A newly elected sheriff seeks a better community partnership

Long, who formerly worked as a deputy in a neighboring North Carolina county, said he will uphold the law in his new role and hold offenders accountable. But he said he won’t participate in the 287(g) program.

He has set up meetings with the Latino community in the hopes of building new relationships.

“I want them to see the sheriff’s office in the community, creating a partnership, letting them know that they have a voice. … There’s no need to operate in fear,” he said.

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Schuettler reported from Phoenix and Lieb from Jefferson City, Missouri. Associated Press journalist Allen G. Breed contributed from Graham.

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Schuettler is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

By SARAH RANKIN, MIKELLA SCHUETTLER and DAVID A. LIEB

Associated Press