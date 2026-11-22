PARMA, Ohio (AP) — Three people were killed and one was injured at an Ohio baby shower during an apparent domestic dispute, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shooting Saturday evening at Pandora’s Magical Events Venue in Parma, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Cleveland, a police news release said.

Authorities said one of the shooters, a 29-year-old man, was taken into custody, but he wasn’t immediately charged. Detectives were trying to determine whether the man was the aggressor or acting in self-defense, police spokesman Scott Traxler said. A second suspected shooter, a 19-year-old man, was one of the people killed, police said.

Officials have identified two of the victims as 17-year-old Leasia England and 45-year-old Jayson Townsend. Police said Townsend was the father of the woman for whom the baby shower was being held; she was not injured.

Officials haven’t released the names of the 19-year-old suspected shooter who was killed, or a 39-year-old woman who was shot in the leg.

Preliminary information indicates that the 19-year-old man was the father of the unborn baby, and witnesses told police that he was not invited to the shower, Traxler said. The man in custody appears to be a relative of the expectant mother.

Both firearms involved in the shooting were recovered by police, officials said. Detectives were reviewing surveillance video and witnesses’ statements on Sunday to determine what led to the violent confrontation, Traxler said. Ballistics testing might be required to determine which gun shot each victim.

Prosecutors will eventually determine whether the man in custody should be charged with a crime, officials said.