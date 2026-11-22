WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Chuck Hubbard was elected to the House from North Carolina, defeating veteran Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx, who chairs the powerful House Rules Committee.

Foxx said in a statement Sunday that she called Hubbard to concede after a recount failed to close the narrow gap between them. Hubbard leads by 330 votes out of 287,000 cast.

Foxx was first elected to the House in 2004. The 5th Congressional District covers a rural stretch of western North Carolina.

“The peaceful transition of elected office from one person to another is one of the true hallmarks of our system of government, and I am proud to be a citizen of a nation that prizes fair and free elections,” Foxx said in a statement.

Hubbard is a longtime journalist who got his start working for the local newspaper owned by members of his family.

“Let me be the first to thank Congresswoman Foxx for her decades of service and countless sacrifices,” he wrote in a post on X.

Hubbard’s victory is the capstone to a larger Democratic rout in North Carolina — and deep wins nationally — in the Nov. 3 midterm elections, giving the party control of the House and Senate when the next Congress convenes in January.

Roy Cooper, the state’s former governor, won election to the Senate, becoming the first Democrat elected to the chamber since 2008. And Democratic candidates won 11 of the state’s 14 House seats despite redistricting efforts that were meant to give Republicans an advantage.