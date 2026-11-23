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Nvidia led a thunderous rally on Wall Street following the surprise return of Jensen Huang as its CEO.

The S&P 500 surged 4.7% Monday and recovered just over half its brutal loss from last week. Rallies for beaten-down AI stocks sent the Nasdaq composite up a market-leading 6.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 3%.

Even before Wall Street opened for trading and Nvidia made its announcement, the futures markets suggested U.S. stocks were set to halt the seven-day losing streak that dragged the S&P 500 more than 10% below its record. Oil prices dropped.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 326.78 points, or 4.7%, to 7,237.17.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,447.98 points, or 3%, to 49,595.31.

The Nasdaq composite rose 1,471.82 points, or 6.5%, to 24,089.56.

The Russell 2000 rose 87.87 points, or 3.4%, to 2,669.66.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 391.67 points, or 5.7%.

The Dow is up 1,532.02 points, or 3.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 847.57 points, or 3.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 187.75 points, or 7.6%.

The Associated Press