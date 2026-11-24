The busiest week of the year for U.S. travel is getting off to a bumpy start.

Technology failures — including one earlier this month that led to the longest nationwide ground stop in 25 years — are rattling air travelers. Bad weather is swirling around San Francisco and the East Coast.

“You start to get a little anxious,” said Debra Birnbaum, a journalist who lives in Los Angeles.

Birnbaum grew up in New York and planned to fly there Tuesday for Thanksgiving. She said she’s not an alarmist, but she still doesn’t feel like she fully understands the reasons for the ground stop.

“I wish the government had done a better job of explaining what happened and why,” she said. “If I could drive, I would drive.”

But driving has its own hassles. While gas prices have fallen over the last two months, Monday’s national average of $3.64 per gallon for regular gasoline was still 18.5% higher than last year, according to AAA. Diesel, at $5.82 per gallon, was 54% higher than a year ago.

Here are some tips for easing travel headaches over the holiday season:

For car travelers, afternoons and evenings are busiest

Motor club AAA predicted that 81.5 million people will travel at least 50 miles (80 kilometers) from home between Tuesday and the Monday after Thanksgiving. Ninety percent of them will travel by car.

Inrix, a transportation data provider, said that Tuesday and Wednesday would likely be the busiest days on U.S. roads, while next Sunday and Monday are busy as people return home. Major metro areas like New York, Washington, Los Angeles and Boston could see more than double their normal traffic congestion, Inrix said.

Motorists should consider hitting the road in the morning to avoid the heaviest congestion, Inrix said. The worst times for traffic will be in the afternoon and early evening, the company said. Another option, if time permits, is driving on Thanksgiving Day, when congestion is expected to be minimal.

Save on gas by using cruise control and slowing down

U.S. gasoline prices are close to the Thanksgiving record of $3.56 per gallon, which was set in 2022, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which tracks gas prices across the country.

“It’s still going to be one of the most expensive Thanksgiving Days that we’ve seen,” De Haan said.

There is wide disparity in what stations are charging, he said, because some have been quicker to lower prices as the cost of oil drops. Some states, like Ohio, Georgia, Indiana and North Carolina, have also suspended their gas taxes, he said.

De Haan recommended that motorists use apps to check gas prices in their neighborhood and along their routes. He said other cost- and gas-saving measures include:

— Joining wholesale clubs and loyalty programs that offer lower gas prices.

— Using cruise control, which can decrease the amount of gas used during trips.

— Not exceeding 70 mph (113 kph).

— Traveling at off-peak times to avoid traffic jams.

— Removing items in vehicles to reduce their weight.

Include food, a flashlight and first aid in a road trip emergency kit

Think about the weather and emergency situations you might encounter, like traffic pileups in dense fog, as you put together an emergency kit for your vehicle.

The National Safety Council, a training and consulting organization, said drivers should check their emergency vehicle supplies every six months and replace expired items. Here are some items the group recommends:

— Mechanical: A properly inflated spare tire, wheel wrench, tripod jack, jumper cables, multipurpose utility tool, flashlight with extra batteries, duct tape

— First aid: Gauze, tape, bandages, antibiotic ointment, aspirin, non-latex gloves, scissors, thermometer, tweezers, instant cold compress

— Food: Drinking water and nonperishable, high-energy foods like nuts, dried fruit and hard candy

— Weather: Rain poncho, snow brush, shovel, warm clothing, cat litter for traction, windshield washer fluid

— Miscellaneous: Compass, reflective vest, fire extinguisher, cellphone charger

Arrive two hours before domestic flights

The Transportation Security Administration said it’s preparing to screen 17.6 million passengers nationwide between Nov. 24 and Nov. 30. More than 3 million people are expected to travel by air on Sunday alone.

The agency recommends arriving at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights to allow sufficient time for parking, airline check-in, baggage drop and security screening.

It also reminds travelers that containers with more than 3.4 ounces of liquids or spreads — think mayonnaise or chip dip — must be packed in checked bags. That includes cranberry sauce, gravy, maple syrup and canned fruit or vegetables. Holiday pies, meats and solid casseroles can be brought as carry-on items, the TSA said.

Shift travel dates if you’re able

U.S. airfare prices have reached a 10-year high as airlines account for jet fuel cost increases in the wake of the U.S. war with Iran, according to travel booking site Hopper. As of late October, available flights for the Thanksgiving period cost 39% more than last year, while searches for flights around Christmas showed prices were up 40%, to an average of $466 for a roundtrip ticket, the company said.

To save money, consider shifting your itinerary by a day or two if you have the flexibility, Hopper’s lead economist, Hayley Berg, advised. Flying on Thanksgiving Day and returning the following Monday or Tuesday can be hundreds of dollars cheaper than flying on Wednesday and Sunday, for example. Leaving the Monday or Tuesday before Christmas instead of the weekend before can also save money.

Berg also recommends considering different airlines and airports. This is the first holiday season since Spirit Airlines ceased operations in May, leaving consumers with one less ultra-low-cost option. But a handful of budget carriers, including Frontier and Allegiant, are still in business. Just factor in those airlines’ extra charges for bags and seat assignments when comparing prices.

“If you’re going on a vacation rather than home for the holidays, shop around,” Berg said. “There might be deals from your local airport that you haven’t considered before.”

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AP Airlines and Travel Writer Rio Yamat reported from Las Vegas. Dave Collins contributed from Hartford, Connecticut.

By DEE-ANN DURBIN and RIO YAMAT

AP Business Writers