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Audible best-sellers for the week ending November 20:

Nonfiction

1. Contend by Philip Anthony Mitchell and Matt Chandler – introduction, narrated by Philip Anthony Mitchell and Matt Chandler (Thomas Nelson)

2. Daddy Issues by Sofia Franklyn, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. In the Shadow of Eight by Collin Gosselin, narrated by the author (Grand Central Publishing)

4. Department of Fate by Rachel Maddow, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

5. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

6. Nine Lives, No Wives, and 69 Concubines by Katt Williams, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

7. Promise Me, America by Joe Biden, narrated by Will Damron (Little, Brown & Company)

8. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

9. Stop Letting Everything Affect You by Daniel Chidiac, narrated by the author (Undercover Publishing House Pty Ltd)

10. Crying on the Kitchen Floor by Trisha Paytas, narrated by the author (Grand Central Publishing)

Fiction

1. Exoplanet by Benjamin Percy and Andy Weir, performed by Anthony Mackie, Ariana DeBose, John Leguizamo, Ray Porter, Cherry Jones, Aida Osman, Charlie Plummer, Sufe Bradshaw and Full Cast (Audible Originals)

2. Peculiar Stars by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Audrey Obeyn and Teddy Hamilton (Brilliance Audio)

3. All She Wants for Christmas by Lisa Jewell, performed by Ruth Wilson, Matthew Rhys, Phoebe Dynevor and Harriet Walter (Audible Originals)

4. Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins, narrated by Jefferson White (Scholastic Audio Books)

5. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

6. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett, narrated by Jenna Lamia and January LaVoy (Spiegel & Grau by Spotify Audiobooks)

7. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

8. A Court of Splintered Harmony by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Elizabeth Evans (Recorded Books)

9. Birth of the Witch by Nora Roberts, narrated by Stephanie Németh-Parker (Macmillan Audio)

10. Mad Mabel by Sally Hepworth, narrated by Hannah Fredericksen and Jenny Seedsman (Macmillan Audio)

By The Associated Press