BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Lawmakers loyal to Slovakia’s pro-Russian Prime Minister Robert Fico approved contentious legislation on Tuesday to scrap postal voting for Slovaks living abroad.

The bill passed by 79 votes to 71 in the 150-seat National Council, with lawmakers backing the ruling three-party coalition voting in favor. Under the legislation, Slovaks abroad would only be able to vote at Slovak embassies.

Fico said the measure was intended to “prevent fraud and manipulations” but provided no evidence to support that claim. The opposition rejected his justification, saying the measure targets pro-Western voters and would prevent tens of thousands of Slovaks from voting.

Thousands of people joined protests in the capital and elsewhere across the country against the voting changes.

The bill requires President Peter Pellegrini’s signature to become law.

In the 2023 parliamentary election, nearly 59,000 Slovaks living abroad voted by mail. Fico’s Smer, or Direction, party received just 6.1% of those votes, while opposition groups won more than 80%.

Overall, the leftist Smer party won the election with 22.9% of the vote, securing 42 seats in parliament.

Fico has been a divisive figure at home and abroad since returning to power in 2023. His pro-Russian and other policies prompted numerous protests. Critics say his autocratic rule was inspired by former Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán, who was ousted from power in April.

Slovakia, a country of 5.4 million people, is due to hold its next parliamentary election in September 2027.