BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian authorities have detained the owner of a private television channel known for its fiery support for former strongman President Aleksandar Vucic who was defeated in an election last month by a student-led movement.

Dragan Vucicevic, the owner of Informer television, was detained for 48 hours on suspicion of “spreading panic” and “obstruction of justice,” a Belgrade prosecutor said. Vucicevic will be questioned on Thursday, the statement said.

No other details were immediately known. Lawmakers from Vucic’s Serbian Progressive Party left a session of Parliament to gather outside the police station in Belgrade where Vucicevic was being held.

Vucic said in Parliament that Vucicevic was arrested “only because of his work as a journalist.”

Vucicevic’s lawyer Boris Bogdanovic said he could not see any reason for keeping his client in detention, the Novosti daily reported. He said allegations against Vucicevic are “very general.”

Vucicevic is a close ally of Vucic and his main supporter in the media. He was known for insulting and blasting protesting students and other critics and opponents of Vucic during the two years of anti-corruption protests in the country.

Vucicevic’s Informer TV also broadcast live the funeral in September in Belgrade for former Bosnian Serb army commander Ratko Mladic, who was convicted of genocide by a United Nations court.

Vucicevic’s detention comes as part of a surge in arrests and probes launched after the student movement behind the protests won the early parliamentary election on Oct. 25. The Students List election winners are yet to form the new government.

Those detained so far include several police officers, a private bank owner and various officials.

A group of people broke into the Informer TV station after last month’s election, confronting Vucicevic, who has become a symbol of Vucic’s authoritarian rule and propaganda in Serbia.

The election winners have promised to rebuild democracy and root out alleged corruption and organized crime that they say flourished in the past 14 years that Vucic’s SNS party was in office. Vucic has denied this.

Protests first erupted in November 2024 in response to a train station canopy collapse in Serbia’s north that killed 16 people and which many blamed on graft and negligence during the station renovation.

The victory of the Students List marks the first time that a grassroots movement ousted an established, long-ruling party in Serbia. The students’ victory has resonated beyond the Balkan country’s borders as Europe faces widespread youth protests.