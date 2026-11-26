WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (AP) — President Donald Trump, who has staked his economic policy on growth in the artificial intelligence sector, will travel to Arizona on Dec. 4 to speak at the groundbreaking for a new Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. computer chip foundry, according to both the White House and the Taiwan-based company.

The trip will come at the end of a week where AI comes under the microscope in Washington in the aftermath of Trump intervening to get his ally Jensen Huang reinstated as CEO of Nvidia. Huang is slated to testify at a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Dec. 3 and will face questions about how his company has been selling its chips abroad — and his affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. Beijing has denied it.

TSMC has expanded aggressively in the Phoenix, Arizona, area, using its U.S. facilities to manufacture chips for tech companies such as Nvidia, Apple, AMD, Broadcom, and Qualcomm. Trump is attending the start of construction on the fifth phase of TSMC’s expansion in Arizona.

TSMC in July announced plans to spend another $100 billion on expanding its manufacturing capacity in the United States, bringing its total pledged investment in American chipmaking to $265 billion.

The size of the investment has grown as the development of artificial intelligence has stimulated demand for more computer chips, at the same time as Taiwan’s dominance in chipmaking has led countries including the U.S. to address supply chain vulnerabilities by producing more domestically.

While Trump has sought to promote the investments as a function of his tariffs, the company began construction in Arizona during the presidency of Democrat Joe Biden. The bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, signed into law by Biden, also helped to provide some financial support for the project.

The White House said the expansion would enable the creation of 10,000 direct jobs and another 11,000 indirect jobs in the wider community. The site currently accounts for more than 12,000 construction jobs.

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press