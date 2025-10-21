Skip to main content
Oxford debating society votes to oust president for controversial remarks about Charlie Kirk

By AP News

LONDON (AP) — The prestigious Oxford debating society voted to oust its incoming president over comments that appeared to celebrate the killing of U.S. conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the Oxford Union said Tuesday.

More than the required two-thirds of voters, many of whom were alumni voting by proxy, supported the no-confidence measure against President-elect George Abaraonye.

Abaraonye, who is in his final year at University College, has challenged the result for procedural failures.

He was accused of cheering in a WhatsApp chat with fellow students after Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was gunned down during a rally last month at Utah Valley University.

Kirk and Abaraonye had debated toxic masculinity during an Oxford Union event in May.

After Abaraonye’s comments came to light, he was widely condemned and faced racial abuse and threats. The union condemned the abuse but also condemned his remarks and opened disciplinary proceedings.

Abaraonye said in an Instagram, since deleted, that the no-confidence, which he submitted, would reclaim accountability and reaffirm the union was a place where students can make mistakes, apologize and learn from them.

