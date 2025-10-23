Colorado woman found guilty of voter fraud for casting ballots for late ex-husband and son

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado woman has been found guilty of voter fraud for casting ballots for both her late ex-husband and son, prosecutors said.

Elizabeth Ann Davis, 61, was convicted Wednesday of two counts of forgery and one count of impersonating an elector for submitting mail ballots for them in the 2022 general election. Voter fraud is generally rare and detectable since the nation’s election processes provide many safeguards, according to current and former election officials.

Voters are required to put their signature on ballots before returning them.

Davis, a Republican, has previously been convicted of forgery and other offenses in Florida and Colorado, a press release from the office of District Attorney George Brauchler said.

“Those who seek to corrupt our elections or dilute our votes — by even a single ballot — will find a DA’s office intent on their incarceration,” Brauchler’s office said.

Davis is represented by a lawyer from the state public defender’s office, which does not comment on its cases to the media.

Davis will be sentenced on Jan. 9. She could be put on probation or sentenced to up to three years in prison.