Venezuela’s Maduro says the US is fabricating a war as aircraft carrier approaches

CARACAS (AP) — Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro said the United States government is forging a war against him as the world’s biggest warship approaches the South American country.

In a national broadcast on Friday night, Maduro accused the administration of President Donald Trump of “fabricating a new eternal war.”

The U.S. government has increased the pressure on Maduro by taking the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, which can host up to 90 airplanes and attack helicopters, closer to Venezuela.

“They promised they would never again get involved in a war and they are fabricating a war that we will avoid,” said Maduro. Trump has accused him, without providing evidence, of being the leader of the organized crime gang Tren de Aragua.

“They are fabricating an extravagant narrative, a vulgar, criminal and totally fake one,” Maduro added. “Venezuela is a country that does not produce cocaine leaves.”

American forces have destroyed several boats off the Venezuelan coast, allegedly for their role in trafficking drugs into the U.S. At least 43 people were killed in those attacks.

Tren de Aragua, which traces its roots to a Venezuelan prison, is not known for having a big role in global drug trafficking but for its involvement in contract killings, extortion and human smuggling.

Maduro was widely accused of stealing last year’s election, and countries including the U.S. have called for him to go.