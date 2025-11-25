Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
49.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

DC Mayor Bowser announces she won’t seek fourth term, as Trump’s federal intervention continues

By AP News
Justice Department DC Mayor

Justice Department DC Mayor

Photo Icon View Photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Tuesday that she will not be seeking re-election.

Bowser announced her decision in a video on social media, calling it an “immense privilege” to have worked alongside district residents.

Bowser has served three terms, none more tumultuous than the last year, when President Donald Trump issued an emergency order that federalized the city’s police force and sent hundreds of National Guard troops there for what the administration called a crime-fighting mission.

Bowser has spent the last year walking a tightrope between staying in Trump’s good graces and responding to the concerns of constituents who said she should have pushed back more on actions taken by the president.

The district is granted autonomy through a limited home rule agreement passed in 1973, but federal political leaders retain significant control over local affairs, including the approval of the budget and laws passed by the D.C council.

That situation put Bowser in an especially tight spot as Trump launched the intervention into the district.

By GARY FIELDS
Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.