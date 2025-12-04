Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
33.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Pope Leo XIV’s first full-length US book, ‘Peace Be with You,’ to be released in February

By AP News
Books-Pope Leo XIV 3x2 for APNews

Books-Pope Leo XIV 3x2 for APNews

Photo Icon View Photos

NEW YORK (AP) — The first full-length book by Pope Leo XIV to come out in the U.S. will be published next year.

HarperOne announced Wednesday that it had acquired world rights to “Peace Be with You! My Words to the Church and to the World,” scheduled for release on Feb. 26. “Peace Be With You” includes sermons and addresses he has given since his election in May. HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, is calling the book “a vision for peace, unity, and reconciliation in a fractured world.”

The title refers to Leo’s first public remarks as pope, when he appeared in May on the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica.

“I would like this greeting of peace to resound in your hearts, in your families, among all people, wherever they may be, in every nation and throughout the world,” he said. “Peace be with you!”

HarperOne has previously released works by Pope John Paul II and Pope Francis among others.

By HILLEL ITALIE
AP National Writer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.