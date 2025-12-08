Golden Globe nominations should give a skewed Oscar picture, plus a new podcast category

Nominations to the 83rd Golden Globes will be announced Monday morning. Expect to hear these movies called out more than once: “Sinners,” “Wicked: For Good” and “One Battle After Another.”

Those are some of the movies likely to among the top nominations getters. Since the Globes split their awards between drama and comedy-musical, and each category gets six nominees, there will be plenty of room for the favorites to get in, and for a few unexpected nominees, too.

Nominations will be revealed beginning at 8:15 a.m. Eastern on CBSNews.com and on CBS News YouTube and TikTok channels. A second wave of nominees will be read starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern live on “CBS Mornings.” This year’s presenters are Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall.

As the Globes continue to transition out of their scandal-plagued past, there’s one notable change this year. For the first time, the Globes are giving a best podcast trophy. That adds to the two-year-old award for cinematic and box-office achievement, a prize that so far has gone to “Barbie” and “Wicked.”

After a series of scandals for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that previously put on the ceremony, the Globes were sold in 2023 to Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries and Dick Clark Productions, a part of Penske Media. A new, larger voting body of 300-plus people now vote on the awards, which moved from NBC to CBS on a shorter, less expensive deal.

Nikki Glaser is returning as host to the Jan. 11 Globes, airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. In January, Glaser won good reviews for her first time emceeing the ceremony. Ratings were essentially unchanged, slightly dipping to 9.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen, from 9.4 million in 2024.

In the early going in Hollywood’s awards season, Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” has dominated and is seen as the Oscar best picture front-runner. Also in the mix are Chloé Zhao’s “Hamnet,” Joachim Trier’s “Sentimental Value” and Josh Safdie’s “Marty Supreme.”

Helen Mirren will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award in a separate prime-time special airing Jan. 8. Sarah Jessica Parker will be honored with the Carol Burnett Award.

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer