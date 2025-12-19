Skip to main content
Rep. Elise Stefanik says she’s suspending her campaign for New York governor, won’t seek reelection

By AP News
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Rep. Elise Stefanik announced Friday that she is suspending her campaign for New York governor and will not seek reelection to Congress.

In a post on X, Stefanik, a Republican ally of President Donald Trump, said “it is not an effective use of our time or your generous resources to spend the first half of next year in an unnecessary and protracted Republican primary, especially in a challenging state like New York.”

Stefanik was facing Bruce Blakeman, the executive of Nassau County, in what was expected to be a bitter Republican primary in the governor’s race to take on Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul.

State Republican Chairman Ed Cox said the party respected Stefanik’s decision and thanked her for her efforts.

“Bruce Blakeman has my endorsement and I urge our State Committee and party leaders to join me,” Cox said in a prepared statement. “Bruce is a fighter who has proven he knows how to win in difficult political terrain.”

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Associated Press

