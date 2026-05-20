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US Rep. Barry Moore and former Navy SEAL Jared Hudson advance to GOP runoff in Alabama for US Senate

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By AP News
Election 2026 Alabama Senate

Election 2026 Alabama Senate

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MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — US Rep. Barry Moore and former Navy SEAL Jared Hudson advanced to a runoff on Wednesday for the Republican nomination for the open U.S. Senate seat in Alabama.

Moore is a three-term congressman endorsed by President Donald Trump and Hudson is a political newcomer. Moore said the state deserves a “Trump conservative” in the Senate, while Hudson has promised to be “a warrior for President Trump’s ‘America First’ agenda” if he is elected.

The seat is being vacated by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who is running for governor.

The Republican and Democratic runoffs will be held June 16.

By KIM CHANDLER
Associated Press

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