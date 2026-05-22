Standoff in Turkey’s main opposition party escalates

ISTANBUL (AP) — A standoff between the chairman of Turkey’s main opposition party and his predecessor, who was reappointed by court order, escalated Friday.

An appeals court in the capital of Ankara on Thursday nullified the November 2023 party congress of the Republican Peoples’ Party, or CHP. At the congress, Ozgur Ozel was elected to replace then-chairman Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

The appeals court’s decision suspended Ozel and members of the party’s executive board from their duties. They will be “provisionally” replaced by Kilicdaroglu and those who held office before the November 2023 congress.

The opposition claims the decision was politically motivated.

Last year, a lower court ruled against claims of irregularities and misconduct surrounding Ozel’s election but Thursday’s decision overturned the original verdict.

The government defended the case against the CHP, arguing the allegations of corruption during the party congress come from party members. They included most notably former Antakya Mayor Lutfu Savas, who was expelled from the party over disciplinary issues in December 2024 and filed the case to overturn the November 2023 party congress two months later.

The CHP immediately appealed Thursday’s ruling, which was rejected by the court Friday. An appeal to the Supreme Election Council was similarly rejected in the evening, but an appeal to the Supreme Court by Ozel was accepted.

On Friday, Kilicdaroglu removed the three CHP lawyers who had filed the appeal, and local media reported that he had already begun calling former colleagues to establish his own executive board. Local media also reported that he had changed his profile on X from “7th chairman of the CHP” to “chairman of the CHP.”

The 77-year-old Kilicdaroglu left the post following a 13-year tenure as leader, during which the CHP failed to win any national elections. Meanwhile, Ozel, in his first election following the chairmanship, delivered a decisive blow against Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party during the 2024 municipal elections.

Thursday’s ruling dealt a serious blow to the beleaguered CHP as it struggles under waves of legal cases targeting its members and elected officials.

The next presidential election is due in 2028 but Erdogan can call for an early vote. His main challenger, the CHP Mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu, has been imprisoned since March last year and is on trial on corruption charges.

Justice Minister Akin Gurlek, who oversaw several cases against the CHP in his former role as Istanbul’s chief prosecutor, described the court’s ruling as one that “reinforces our citizens’ trust in democracy.”

Many observers have said the legal cases against the CHP — mostly centered on corruption allegations — are politically motivated and aimed at neutralizing the party ahead of the next election. The government, however, insists that Turkey’s courts are impartial and act independently of political pressure.

Erdogan has ruled Turkey, first as prime minister and then as president, since 2003. His electoral record suffered a setback in 2019 when the CHP seized control of several major cities in local elections. In Istanbul, Imamoglu emerged as a popular and charismatic figure who many felt could successfully topple Erdogan.

By CINAR KIPER

Associated Press