Trump says US will not resume military strikes on Iran before the Nov. 3 midterm elections

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Thursday that he will not order a resumption of military strikes on Iran before the Nov. 3 midterm elections in the United States.

Trump, while stumping for Republicans this week, has hinted that was confident that at endgame to the war cold come in the days before or after the election, while also hinting that he remained open to resuming full-scale military operations against Iran.

But Trump in a social media post on Thursday said the U.S. “will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the Midterm Elections to be held in the United States on November 3rd.”