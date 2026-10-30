AP Decision Notes: What to expect in New Jersey on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — New Jersey voters will elect leaders for congressional offices on Tuesday. Here are some of the key facts about the election and data points the AP Decision Team will monitor as the votes are tallied:

When do polls close?

Polls close at 8 p.m. ET.

What’s on the ballot?

The Associated Press will provide vote results and declare winners in races for U.S. Senate and U.S. House.

How many people voted in the last statewide election?

About 3.3 million votes were cast in the 2025 race for governor in New Jersey.

The latest advance vote totals for New Jersey can be found in the AP’s advance vote tracker.

When are early and absentee votes released?

Almost every New Jersey county is expected to release most or all mail and in-person early voting results in the first vote report of the night, before any in-person Election Day results are released.

How long does vote counting usually take?

The first results of the 2024 general election were reported starting at 8:01 p.m. ET, one minute after polls closed. The state reached 50% of votes reporting at 9:06 p.m. ET, and 90% of votes reporting at 11:54 p.m. ET.

When will the AP declare a winner?

The Associated Press does not make projections and will declare a winner only when it’s determined there is no scenario that would allow a trailing candidate to close the gap. If a race has not been called, the AP will continue to cover any newsworthy developments, such as candidate concessions or declarations of victory. In doing so, the AP will make clear that it has not yet declared a winner and explain why.

How do recounts work?

Recounts are rare in New Jersey. The state does not have automatic recounts, but candidates and voters may request and pay for them, with the cost refunded if the outcome changes. The AP may declare a winner in a race that is subject to a recount if it can determine the lead is too large for a recount or legal challenge to change the outcome.

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Follow the AP’s coverage of the 2026 election at https://apnews.com/projects/elections-2026/.

By CAMILLE BAKER and ROBERT YOON

Associated Press