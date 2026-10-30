Top federal prosecutor in Alaska says criminal probe underway over would-be spoiler Senate candidate

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The top federal prosecutor in Alaska confirmed Friday the existence of a criminal investigation related to an alleged scheme to confuse voters by putting a Senate candidate on the ballot with the same name as the Republican incumbent.

The investigation has been ongoing for several months, but revelations this week from The New York Times that Democratic Senate candidate Mary Peltola’s campaign appeared to be involved in recruiting retired teacher Dan J. Sullivan have resulted in a “significant surge of law enforcement assets to Alaska,” U.S. Attorney Michael Heyman told reporters.

Separately, and days before Tuesday’s ranked vote general election, the U.S. Department of Justice — as part of an ongoing lawsuit filed last week — asked a federal judge to order that state elections officials isolate ballots ranking Dan J. Sullivan to investigate potential voter “confusion” with the two-term incumbent Republican Dan Sullivan.

Assistant U.S. Attorney E. Bryan Wilson in Alaska, in a filing, said the government “seeks to preserve and segregate all ballots ranking Daniel J. Sullivan for the purposes of investigating whether such ranking was the product of voter confusion, should such an investigation become necessary.”

The Department of Justice also filed with the court a list of proposed questions it seeks to compel the Peltola campaign and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee as part of the civil case seeking to block certification of the Senate race if the incumbent loses. President Donald Trump has said he told the department to file the case.

Peltola denied Thursday that she knew anything about the effort to put Dan J. Sullivan on the ballot. Democrats, including the DSCC, have repeatedly denied that they were involved in any campaign trick. Dan J. Sullivan has long denied he was running at Democrats’ behest.

The race is among a handful of Senate contests expected to determine control of the chamber.

The Department of Justice request to segregate the ballots in Alaska comes after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the Justice Department’s request for California to set aside disputed ballots received in the midterm election sent to some 20,000 people the administration contends may not be U.S. citizens. California officials argued the list is highly unreliable and most likely includes many people who are U.S. citizens.

Department attorneys in the Alaska case said there is a “substantial risk” that Dan J. Sullivan’s candidacy “will mislead voters and ultimately result in an electoral process that lacks integrity.”

“To guard against this danger, the United States seeks an order directing Defendants to preserve and segregate all ballots ranking Daniel J. Sullivan for the purposes of investigating whether such ranking was the product of voter confusion, should such an investigation become necessary,” the filing states. It requests a decision by Monday.

Attorneys for the state have argued that Alaska elections officials already took steps to distinguish the two Sullivans on the ballot. The senator is listed as Dan S. Sullivan, Republican and incumbent, while the challenger is listed as Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., with no party affiliation. That’s the same way in which they appeared on the August open primary ballot.

They also have argued that the state’s ranked voting system further addresses concerns about potential confusion by allowing voters to rank both Sullivans.

Timing of Justice Department announcements unusual

Heyman on Friday would not say what potential crimes authorities are looking into or the targets of the probe, but asked members of the public to come forward with tips that could help investigators.

It’s highly unusual for Justice Department officials to publicly discuss a criminal investigation or even confirm its existence. The timing of the press conference is particularly notable given the Justice Department has had a longstanding practice of avoiding taking public steps in the weeks leading up to an election that could be perceived as attempting to influence a political outcome.

At a campaign event in Juneau late Thursday, Peltola began her speech by saying she wanted to “clear the air.”

“I knew nothing about any other candidates on the ballot except for me and the incumbent. That is all I have ever known about,” Peltola said. “I am not interested in tricking voters.”

Federal prosecutors this week issued dozens of grand jury subpoenas and requests to preserve records, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

Separately, Republican Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said, following The New York Times’ reporting, that he’d ordered an investigation into whether any violations took place.

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Durkin Richer reported from Washington. Bohrer reported from Juneau, Alaska.

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER, JOSHUA GOODMAN and BECKY BOHRER

Associated Press